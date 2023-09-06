WWE already bracing former champion to take on Rhea Ripley? Major twist could be in the works

Since making her debut on the main roster, Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in WWE. Not only has Ripley dominated her opponents, but she also earned the respect of the WWE Universe. The Nightmare's dominance was further solidified when she beat Charlotte Flair to win the title at WrestleMania 39.

Ever since becoming the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley has had a dominant run. During her reign as champion, Ripley has defended her title against multiple opponents. While she maintained her dominance against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback last week, there is a chance Ripley might have a new opponent ready for her.

The opponent in question is Zoey Stark. Since attacking Trish Stratus, Stark is now a singles competitor. As per speculations, WWE has been happy with her work till now. Hence, there is a chance the promotion could book Stark to interfere in the title match between Ripley and Rodriguez next week.

If this scenario takes place, it could later lead to an epic rivalry between Stark and Ripley. Given the fact Stark spent a lot of time under Trish Stratus, it will be interesting to see what she learned from the Hall of Famer.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to the WWE Universe

Over the last few months, The Judgment Day has emerged to be one of the strongest factions in WWE. Right now, every member in the faction holds a belt, while Damian Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. This speaks to lengths about the faction's dominance.

Recently, Rhea Ripley sent a message to the WWE Universe on Twitter, which spoke about The Judgment Day. On the social media platform, the 26-year-old shared an image of her faction where every member held a title.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Well, for several superstars, it would be hard to argue with Ripley. Because currently on RAW, The Judgment Day seems to have occupied most of the screen time. As a matter of fact, many fans and pundits in the wrestling world consider them to be the best faction around.

The interesting part is that The Judgment Day won't stop anytime soon. With the addition of Jey Uso and JD McDonagh being teased, fans have gained more interest in the faction. It will be very interesting to see what they achieve in the coming weeks.

