WWE is already failing big time where a CM Punk tactic is concerned; SmackDown proved it

Is CM Punk returning or not? WWE reportedly had a tactic where they announced Randy Orton as the final Men's WarGames participant in advance on RAW just so that they could divert any hope or expectations of Punk's return. But even then, this tactic is backfiring in a big way.

WWE cannot seem to help themselves with the CM Punk references being made on a bi-weekly basis on both RAW and SmackDown. Michael Cole has undoubtedly been the biggest one with his subtle comments and references. But this week, even Kevin Owens made a reference when asking fans if they know what happens when you say someone's name.

Moreover, Corey Graves said, "Kevin Owens became a monster to fight the monsters of the world" - a direct throwback to one of CM Punk's promos from his Ring of Honor days.

To top it all off, Corey Graves and Michael Cole had an exchange where Graves said, "You know everything they say on the internet is true," and Cole cleverly responded, "Yes, especially what they say on X" - again, a direct Punk reference. This is exactly why the strategy to subvert fan expectations is failing big time.

WWE cannot seem to help themselves, and it is hard not to believe that these are intentionally done. Sure, you can look at The Judgment Day's backstage locker room on SmackDown and see the clear "X" sign and think that it is just a coincidence, but Cole and Graves have made repeated references to old Punk promos and lines in a very carefully curated manner. This is not helping the cause at all.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops, as rumors have indicated that the stance from WWE's side (not being interested in signing Punk) has not changed so far.

Do you think CM Punk will make his return to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!