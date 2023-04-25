WWE has already found Mandy Rose's successor

Mandy Rose was released by WWE toward the end of December 2022. She left a huge gap to fill, as she dominated the NXT Women's Division upon her return in 2021. You might be surprised to learn that WWE has already found her successor - and she could become the new Women's Champion in an upcoming show.

We are talking about Tiffany Stratton, who is only 23 years old. She looks like a "Diva" in the Women's Era - something that can either make or break her.

She is set to challenge Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women's Championship at Spring Breakin' this Tuesday. She could succeed Mandy Rose by becoming the champion.

Tiffany Stratton, just like Rose, is very humble outside of the ring. Her latest interview suggests that she is fully aware of the improvements she has to make:

“I think I have every element it takes to be a star,” she said. “[But] I think I’m lacking in the ring with my sell and my psyche. This is where I need to improve, and fast.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

She also stated that she wouldn't oppose a main roster call-up but admits she needs to stay in NXT for a bit longer.

Mandy Rose dominated NXT before her release

She has some big shoes to fill. Mandy Rose would have been set for a main roster call-up had the incident with her Fan Time account. She dominated the NXT Women's division as the champion for a whopping 413 days.

Would you like to see Tiffany Stratton end Indi Hartwell's reign, or is it too soon for her to become champion? Sound off in the comments below.

