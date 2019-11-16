WWE and Renee Young involved in hilarious Twitter tirade over CM Punk

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 08:59 IST SHARE

CM Punk and Renee Young

The WWE Universe and the professional wrestling industry, in general, were shocked by the news of former WWE Champion CM Punk showing up on the latest episode of WWE Backstage. As the show was coming to a close, host Renee Young added that a big surprise was coming their way.

All of a sudden, the familiar music of Living Colour's Cult of Personality hit the speakers and out came The Voice of The Voiceless through the studio doors. Booker T, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, and Paige were all shocked to see Punk join them in the studio.

Punk then came up close to the camera and cut a promo that paid homage to 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, one of his favorite WWE Superstars of all time. He then mentioned that he'd be on Backstage next week as well as an analyst.

While news of Punk's emergence broke the internet, Renee Young and WWE's official Twitter account had some hilarious exchanges between themselves on the social media platform. Renee called out WWE for not tagging CM Punk in their post where they mention the news of Punk appearing on next week's episode of WWE Backstage.

Today, WWE tagged Punk in a new post and Renee retweeted the post with emojis which confirmed that she was satisfied. The Twitter account of WWE on FOX also commented on the thread with a laughing emoji.

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!