WWE and The Rock are working on a movie about 2-time Hall of Famer

The movie will focus on the life and career of one of the greatest of all time.

Additionally, a TV show is also in the works, as per the WWE legend.

The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a guest on the latest edition of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio. The Nature Boy discussed several topics in regards to his career. When fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry heaped praise on Flair and asked him if he realizes how much he has impacted the business, Flair said that he does and added that a movie is in the works that will focus on his career and life.

Here's what Flair said:

I’ve talked to Dwayne [Johnson] and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and they’re gonna collaborate for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE with me with Sue Levinson, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job and Sue’s got a great background. As soon as everything gets rolling again, I’m going to make that movie. I am looking forward to that because I’ll have a lot of input and I’ve got a TV show coming out again when Hollywood gets going. This will actually come up first about my life in the 80s.

The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer is widely regarded as possibly the greatest pro wrestler in the storied history of the business. His pro wrestling career kicked off way back in the 70s. Flair has competed in a number of promotions, and is a 16-time World Champion. He wrestled Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, a day after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE held an elaborate retirement celebration the next night on RAW, with several Superstars from past and present lauding Flair for his contributions to the industry.

Fans of The nature Boy would want nothing but to witness his career being presented on the big screen, as Flair's decades-long stint has surely produced enough iconic moments to warrant a Hollywood blockbuster.