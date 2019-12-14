WWE announce interesting segment involving Bray Wyatt and The Miz for SmackDown

Sripad 14 Dec 2019, 02:38 IST

Bray Wyatt and The Miz

WWE have already announced that Bray Wyatt will be taking on The Miz at Tables, Ladders and Chairs this Sunday. It is set to be a non-title fight which is why it has been repeatedly mentioned as Bray Wyatt and not The Fiend who will be competing in the match.

WWE have now announced that The Miz will respond to Bray Wyatt's recent actions live on SmackDown tonight. The segment is set to involve Renee Young who is set to appear on the show for the first time since moving to FOX Network's WWE Backstage.

WWE tweeted the following: “BREAKING NEWS: As reported on #WWENow, @mikethemiz will respond to @WWEBrayWyatt’s recent actions in a sit-down interview with @ReneeYoungWWE TONIGHT on #SmackDown.”

BREAKING NEWS: As reported on #WWENow, @mikethemiz will respond to @WWEBrayWyatt's recent actions in a sit-down interview with @ReneeYoungWWE TONIGHT on #SmackDown.



What will the #ALister have to say just days away from #WWETLC? pic.twitter.com/HzE2WdVLl4 — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2019

The WWE Universe wants the match to be turned into a title match and it will be interesting to see if this segment has been added just to add that final twist. The TLC pay-per-view airs this Sunday and a few interesting matches have been announced.

Another twist that could happen tonight is the return of Daniel Bryan. He could join forces with Bray Wyatt or even come to the rescue of The Miz, who could get attacked by The Fiend right after the match is announced for the title.