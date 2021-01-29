WWE announce new NXT UK signings

Following recent reports that Japanese wrestling star Meiko Satomura had signed a WWE contract, it has been confirmed that a few more wrestlers will be joining NXT UK.

WWE has just announced Meiko Satomura's signing to the NXT UK brand, and have also confirmed that more names will be joining the star. Satomura, who previously appeared in WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, will be joined by Britain's Tony Gill, who was trained in Canada by Lance Storm.

#NXTUK Women’s Champion @Kay_Lee_Ray said she wanted the best in the world and now @satomurameiko is answering the call. pic.twitter.com/qdzNRomtZj — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 28, 2021

Also making the move to WWE will be German Superstar Metehan Kocabasoglu, who has faced multiple WWE Superstars in the past, including Timothy Thatcher and current NXT UK Champion Walter.

As well as this, coming to WWE NXT UK will be Bailey Matthews. To some fans, Bailey Matthews may look familiar, as he is the son of a very popular NXT face - none other than General Manager William Regal.

You can read more about the signings at the link here.

Multiple stars have signed to NXT UK over the past few months

Advertisement

I came to the states 4 and a half years ago as a kid with a dream.



I had no idea how I was gonna do it... but I knew exactly what I wanted.



That dream, it just came true.



I’m a WWE Superstar. @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/p84kuGa2a1 — Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) December 17, 2020

The handful of new talent joining NXT UK will be in good company. In recent months, plenty of new top talent has joined the brand. These names include huge independent wrestling star Rampage Brown and Aleah James, who recently faced Aiofe Valkyrie on the show.

Another big name that has recently signed with WWE on the NXT UK brand was Sha Samuels, who made his television debut earlier this month, going up against Joe Coffey.

As well as the stars previously mentioned, Ben Carter has become a part of NXT UK. The signing of Ben Carter is one that was very hyped by WWE, as the star is a graduate of Seth Rollins' Black and Brave wrestling school. Despite only being an active wrestler for just a few years, Ben Carter has quickly become a big name. Before his move to WWE, Carter has appeared in AEW.