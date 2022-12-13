WWE are set to be bringing more action to the United Kingdom and Ireland this summer as five live events have been added to the company's busy calendar.

Earlier today, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that the superstars of RAW and SmackDown will be descending on various cities in the UK and Ireland as they will be bringing the action to Liverpool (June 28), Sheffield and Dublin (June 29), Newcastle (June 30), and Cardiff (July 2).

Fans attending the shows in either Liverpool, Sheffield, or Newcastle will see stars from RAW in action, such as Seth Rollins, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE UK @WWEUK



WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle in 2023



bitly.ws/xMzx



#WWELive CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLYWWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle in 2023 CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY 🎄WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle in 2023 💥👉 bitly.ws/xMzx#WWELive https://t.co/mnQnAMhTbS

The two shows in Cardiff and Dublin will host the superstars of SmackDown, where The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, and many more will perform in the Welsh and Irish capitals.

WWE LIVE® RETURNS TO LIVERPOOL, SHEFFIELD, NEWCASTLE, DUBLIN & CARDIFF IN 2023. Tickets On Sale Friday, December 16.

WWE is also touring Europe in the Spring of 2023

As well as their newly announced summer tour, the Stamford-based company will be arriving in Europe a few months early, with four shows taking place towards the end of April. With live events being held in Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast, and Paris.

WWE UK @WWEUK APRIL ‘23



Bobby Lashley, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Finn Bálor and MANY more will be live in:



BIRMINGHAM

MANCHESTER

BELFAST

PARIS



Tickets go on sale this Friday 28th October. APRIL ‘23 #WWELIVE IS COMING TO THE UK, NI & FranceBobby Lashley, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Finn Bálor and MANY more will be live in:BIRMINGHAMMANCHESTERBELFASTPARISTickets go on sale this Friday 28th October. 📣APRIL ‘23 #WWELIVE IS COMING TO THE UK, NI & France📣Bobby Lashley, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Finn Bálor and MANY more will be live in:❗️BIRMINGHAM❗️MANCHESTER❗️BELFAST❗️PARIS Tickets go on sale this Friday 28th October. https://t.co/8C49mlG0ZY

Considering the overall success of Clash at the Castle this past September, World Wrestling Entertainment is undoubtedly keen to bring more and more shows to the United Kingdom and Europe in 2023.

Tickets for World Wrestling Entertainment's spring tour of Europe are still available to purchase online.

Poll : 0 votes