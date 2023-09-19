WWE announces major title match for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WWE announced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship next week.

Sami and KO won the titles at WrestleMania 39 after dethroning The Usos in the main event of Night 1, and they lost it to Damian Priest and Finn Balor at the Payback Premium Live Event. They have a chance to reclaim the gold, as they're set for a rematch on September 25.

During RAW this week, The Judgment Day was about to attack Cody Rhodes after his victory over Dominik Mysterio in the opening match. However, Zayn and Kevin Owens showed up to even the odds, forcing the heels to retreat.

Later on, WWE announced that on RAW next week, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will put their tag titles on the line when they defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

It'll be interesting to see whether Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be the ones to dethrone The Judgment Day for the title.

