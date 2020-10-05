NXT Halloween Havoc announced during TakeOver 31

During NXT TakeOver 31, fans got an incredible announcement. NXT has recently been the brand to bring back some classic WCW pay-per-views and stipulations, and utilising them to their best ability.

WarGames has become a staple on the black and gold brand, with four of those matches taking place in the past three years. This summer, we saw NXT TakeOver: Great American Bash, a two-night event ending with Keith Lee becoming a double champion.

It's not just WCW properties either, as NXT has also brought back In Your House to a hugely-positive response from the WWE Universe. NXT seems to be the brand for nostalgia, and that was confirmed at TakeOver 31.

NXT Halloween Havoc set for October 28th

A short ad, kicked off by the spooky Shotzi Blackheart's iconic howl, aired during NXT TakeOver 31. Soon after, it was revealed that NXT would be bringing back another show from WCW.

NXT Halloween Havoc was made official and it's set to take place on Wednesday, October 28th. Shotzi Blackheart will be an integral part of the show, as she'll be hosting it.

WWE had filed for the trademark recently, but failed to make an announcement regarding it up to this point. What does NXT have in store for the WWE Universe at Halloween Havoc? We'll have to wait and see.