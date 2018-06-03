WWE News: WWE announces SmackDown Live segment regarding the WWE Championship

Fireworks are to be expected, folks!

WWE Champion AJ Styles (Right) has been able to successfully defend his WWE Championship against arch-rival Shinsuke Nakamura thus far

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live General Manager Paige has taken to social media so as to announce a segment regarding the WWE Championship that’s set to take place Tuesday night.

Paige confirmed that the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live will feature a key segment featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles and No.1 contender Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn’t know…

Over the past several months, WWE Champion Styles has been engaged in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura.

While the feud initially witnessed the two Superstars exhibiting considerable mutual respect toward one another, Nakamura turned heel against Styles at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year—which in turn has seen the rivalry reach another crescendo.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Live GM Paige took to her official Twitter account so as to note that Styles and Nakamura will participate in a contract signing segment on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live, ahead of their WWE Championship Match at Money In The Bank.

Furthermore, Paige asserted that she’ll personally oversee that the contract signing.

Fans can watch Paige’s confirmation of the pivotal WWE Championship segment, below—

Home, but always working for #SDLive. This Tuesday, we will sign the contract for the #WWEChampionship match at #MITB...and I will be PERSONALLY overseeing it. pic.twitter.com/LeKfG0LQmH — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 2, 2018

What’s next?

WWE Champion Styles is set to defend his title against Nakamura at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV which airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Styles is likely to defeat Nakamura—following which the former is likely to then defend the WWE Championship in a feud against Samoa Joe.

Styles and Nakamura’s matchup at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view is likely to mark the end of their feud—one that has amazed professional wrestling fans the world over, not only due to its intensity but also because of the in-ring performances on part of both Superstars.

Are you hyped for the WWE Championship contract signing on SmackDown Live? Sound off in the comments!