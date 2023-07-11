WWE appears to have dropped major hint regarding 14-time Champion's return this week on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre were able to secure a huge win over Imperium, which was enough to cause a slight rift within the stable.

Later in the night, Riddle was open to another match, but he was informed by Drew McIntyre that he wouldn't be in attendance for next week's show. It appears that McIntyre has some legitimate business to attend to, which explains his absence, but on-screen, it could be a huge hint.

Riddle will face Gunther, and while Imperium has been banned from ringside, the duo could still cause the disqualification and attack Riddle with the numbers game.

The Original Bro does have one friend that he can call upon if McIntyre is unavailable, but he hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since May 2022. It has been more than 400 days since fans saw Randy Orton, but with SummerSlam on the horizon, could it finally be time?

Randy Orton was working with Matt Riddle when he was injured on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton and Riddle were working together as a tag team against The Bloodline when The Viper got injured back in May 2022 and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since. There was a belief that their storyline was leading towards a turn, but Orton noted that he enjoyed working as part of RKBro, and the two men had an extended run together.

Even though Orton's future in the ring looks bleak, given his recent back issues, it's likely that he would want to make his return to partner up with Matt Riddle and finish the story that the two men started more than a year ago.

