WWE appears to have made a major mistake with Roman Reigns' recent return

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE last week on SmackDown, and The Tribal Chief announced that he would challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions alongside Solo Sikoa.

Roman is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but it appears that the company's current focus is on crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion. Reigns won't be defending his titles at Night of Champions, and his return was underwhelming since all the focus was on the World Championship Tournament.

The Head of the Table was the target of every superstar in WWE, but in recent weeks everyone has shifted their gaze towards the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship instead.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will meet at Night of Champions to determine the new world champion whilst Reigns has been relegated to appearing in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match.

Roman Reigns hasn't defended his Championship in almost two months

Roman Reigns' last title defense came back at WrestleMania 39 when he was able to find a way past Cody Rhodes. He has since been out of action and made his return last week when many fans expected a new challenger to be found.

Because of how many stars were included in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, Reigns wasn't given a new challenger and instead continued the storyline with The Usos and Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

WWE is clearly going round in circles with The Bloodline, and instead of being the most talked about star in WWE, Roman Reigns has fallen down the ranks to the point where he may not be part of conversations once the World Heavyweight Championship is in play.

Do you think Reigns will become irrelevant following Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

