WWE could arrange two Women’s Championship matches following Charlotte Flair’s botch on SmackDown

Former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is arguably the best female athlete in the global juggernaut promotion. She is evidently one of the most consistently protected names, too. When The Queen returned last Friday night after spending time away with her husband, she was immediately plunged into the title picture.

The Queen's surprise return happened on the same night Bianca Belair convinced Adam Pearce to book her in a rematch against Asuka. Meanwhile, The Empress of Tomorrow was handed a brand new championship belt.

With The EST recently taking a shot at Flair's seemingly botched promo segment with Asuka, there's an interesting route WWE can take here. Money in the Bank could feature The Empress pulling double duty, with title contests against both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. The reigning champion needs to rack up wins against top stars such as the latter two.

The company has confirmed that the new title will continue the lineage of the RAW Women's Championship. All three superstars have rich history with the belt.

Bianca Belair, who has come off being the longest reigning holder of this title, has a rumored heel turn coming. The EST could even kickstart a feud with Charlotte Flair without any championship on the line. That's a rivalry that will get fans invested.

This would also open the door for a high-profile showdown between Iyo Sky and Asuka, as teased a week ago on SmackDown. But first things first, either a singles match for each or a triple threat between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair is a blockbuster combination. It's a win-win for everyone.

Charlotte Flair reminds the current WWE Women's Champion that she beat her when it mattered

Asuka was an undefeated and promising star when she arrived on WWE's main roster. She won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018 but ultimately lost her contest on The Grandest Stage. Charlotte Flair handed The Empress her first loss.

A year later, The Queen once again picked up a massive victory over Asuka. This time, she dethroned The Empress and walked into The Show of Shows for the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to share a clip of her forcing The Empress to tap out to the Figure-8 leg lock. This was a reaction to Asuka's own post, taunting the former.

It looks like we are heading toward a blockbuster triple-threat feud in the coming weeks on WWE TV.

Could Charlotte Flair once again become Asuka's conqueror by cutting short the latter's fresh women's championship reign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

