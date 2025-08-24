WWE Attitude Era star to return after 5 months to help Bronson Reed beat Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

WWE Clash in Paris is set to feature a massive singles match and a Fatal Four-Way main event, both involving The Vision. The main event will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against three of the top names in the company: CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

Apart from the title contest, a massive one-on-one match between Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns has also been booked, which will mark Reigns’ first singles premium live event match following WrestleMania XL. OTC1 has been one of the prime targets of The Vision over the past few weeks, specifically because of Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins’ respective histories with him.

Reigns teamed up with his cousin, Jey Uso, to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam to gain the upper hand in the rivalry. However, Rollins’ return changed the entire landscape of RAW, making The Vision one of the most dominant factions in WWE today. In a shocking twist, Attitude Era star The Rock could return at Clash in Paris to deal another blow to OTC1.

While fans know that the mastermind behind The Vision is Seth Rollins, WWE could be planning a massive twist. During the match between Reed and Reigns at Clash in Paris, the company could bring back The Rock for the first time since Elimination Chamber in March 2025.

The Final Boss could help Reed win against Reigns in an unexpected moment. This potential angle could finally lead to a match between OTC1 and The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania next year. Furthermore, The Rock could reveal himself as the real leader of The Vision, helping the group gain fans' attention.

As of now, this is mere speculation. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Reigns and The Vision at Clash in Paris.

Bronson Reed addressed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in Paris

Bronson Reed recently discussed his upcoming showdown with The Original Tribal Chief on RAW Recap. The Auszilla has been mocking Reigns by stealing his sneakers and calling himself 'The Tribal Thief.' Despite their issues, Reed said Reigns was undoubtedly one of the best in the industry.

Reed claimed that it was time that someone taught OTC1 a lesson. The powerhouse added that he would end Reigns’ career when they meet in the ring at Clash in Paris.

"Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career," Reed said.

Only time will tell which star walks out of Clash in Paris with a win on August 31.

