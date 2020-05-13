WWE Backlash 2020: Early match card predictions

Backlash 2020 is the next upcoming pay-per-view.

Backlash 2020 will be taking place on June 14, 2020. It was initially set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, but will now likely take place in the WWE Performance Center, where all of WWE's other shows including Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all of their other pay-per-views have been taking place.

No matches have been officially confirmed for the show yet, but match directions for superstars such as Edge, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Andrade, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders have been teased.

#9 Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge and Randy Orton's rivalry is surprisingly not over.

Edge shockingly made his in-ring return in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. He would last for more than twenty minutes in that match and eliminated AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Randy Orton, making it into the final three before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. On the Monday Night Raw after Royal Rumble, Edge was viciously attacked by his former tag team partner Randy Orton.

This led to a brutal rivalry in which Randy Orton claimed that he was doing everything that he could do to protect a man that he considered to be like a brother to him. Edge would show an aggressive side because of Randy Orton's betrayal, and the two would eventually attempt to settle their rivalry in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 that happened to be Edge's first singles match in years.

Edge managed to defeat Randy Orton in a long match, and it seemed that their rivalry was over. However, Randy Orton confronted Edge on the latest episode of Raw and said that while Edge was the better man that night, it was the better wrestler that lost that match. Randy Orton said that Edge could not still wrestle in a one-on-one match and challenged him to prove him wrong.

While Edge did not accept the challenge yet to sell the doubt that Randy Orton placed into his mind, he certainly will. The two superstars will have a chance to do battle in a regular match at Backlash, where the two will be able to redeem themselves after a WrestleMania match that many viewed as disappointing.