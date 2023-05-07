WWE Backlash 2023 - 5 blockbuster feuds that could start after the event 

WWE Backlash 2023 is in the history books now. The premium live event lived up to the expectations of fans for the most part. Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Bad Bunny picked up huge wins in their respective encounters during the show.

The event also saw several ongoing feuds and storylines seemingly reaching its climax last night. With the new rosters post the 2023 WWE Draft coming into effect on the May 8 episode of WWE RAW, fans can expect several new rivalries on both brands.

The following piece will look at five such feuds that could start in the company following WWE Backlash 2023.

#5 Gunther vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship

Big E has been out of action since March 2022 due to a neck injury. While the former WWE Champion was rumored to be making his return during WWE Draft 2023, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, E's WWE comeback seems imminent.

Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that a mouth-watering rivalry between Imperium and New Day could be on the cards, with the centerpiece being E's feud with Gunther shortly. With the former Money in the Bank winner's potential return not too far off, fans could witness a massive rivalry for the Intercontinental Championship in the coming days.

#4 Austin Theory feuds with LA Knight following his win at WWE Backlash 2023

Austin Theory managed to sneak a victory in the triple threat match to retain his United States Championship at WWE Backlash 2023. The current champion, however, has been shifted to the blue brand with his title.

While several high-profile names could step up to challenge Theroy on WWE SmackDown, LA Knight looks a bit ahead in the race than the rest. The veteran is reportedly the hot favorite to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, the former Million Dollar Champion would need some momentum behind his back before that, and a potential feud against Theory could serve that purpose.

#3 Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Omos to earn a massive win at WWE Backlash 2023. With that, his ongoing feud with The Nigerian Giant has seemingly ended.

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Rollins in the coming days, a recent report has revealed that the company is planning a massive feud between The Architect and a heel Drew McIntyre for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre has been off WWE programming in the last few weeks. However, he was drafted to the red brand in the recent WWE Draft. Hence, his potential return could be on the cards shortly.

On another note, WWE recently announced a tournament to crown the World Heavyweight Champion. The finals will see winners from RAW and SmackDown go on to Night of Champions to determine the new champion.

While Rollins looks likely to represent RAW at the event, McIntyre could return and replace the SmackDown star, turning heel in the process.

#2 Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

AJ Styles returned on the opening night of the WWE Draft. The Phenomenal One was drafted to the blue brand along with The Good Brothers.

Xero News recently reported that the company is planning a blockbuster feud between Styles and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. The duo could lock horns with each other at Night of the Champions 2023. Hence, fans can expect a dream rivalry between the duo in the coming days.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton post-WWE Backlash 2023

While Roman Reigns is rumored to be facing AJ Styles next, nothing has been confirmed yet. Hence, several other stars could still be in the race to face The Tribal Chief next.

One such possible name could be Randy Orton. The Viper has been out of action since May 2022. While he was rumored to be returning to the company at The Show of Shows, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, Orton's WWE return may not be too far off.

The creative team could have him return as a free agent, setting his sights on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship.

Did WWE Backlash 2023 meet your expectations? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

