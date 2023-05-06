WWE Backlash 2023: Could 56-year-old legend return after 4 years in Puerto Rico?

WWE Backlash 2023 is going to be the company's first major event in Puerto Rico after a very long time. With that, it is expected to be spectacular, with stars like Bad Bunny, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar scheduled to compete in thrilling matches.

While Puerto Rican stars like Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are already featured at the show, the promotion could also plan a pleasant surprise for the audience by bringing in the legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who is one of the most popular Spanish-American names to ever step into WWE.

While she isn't under contract with the company, she has made several sporadic appearances in the past and could realistically make another one at WWE Backlash 2023. Fans will be pleased to see her possibly be a special announcer for Bad Bunny and Damian Priest's San Juan Street Fight match.

We can just speculate. The truth will be revealed in a few hours in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

WWE Backlash 2023 is set to thrill the fans

Apart from including Puerto Rican stars, the company has planned a really stacked match card. The likely main event of the show will be the highly anticipated encounter between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

The two stars have been feuding for about a month now and have been the company's hottest names in recent weeks. After a devastating loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes felt the wrath of The Beast and will attempt to reclaim his momentum by picking up a big victory at WWE Backlash 2023.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Usos will battle Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in a match that could determine the future of The Bloodline. Seth Rollins will face Omos in a big-time match for the first time ever.

Also, the LWO's Zelina Vega will challenge Rhea Ripleh for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while IYO SKY will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

