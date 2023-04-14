WWE Backlash 2023: How to buy tickets and get access to 'priority passes'? 

WWE Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event promises to be a spectacular showcase right after WrestleMania. Prolific stars such as Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Bobby Lashley are rumored to be a part of the show, while multiple titles could be put on the line. The post-WrestleMania extravaganza will emanate from San Juan in Puerto Rico and will be hosted by Bad Bunny.

Backlash will mark the first premium live event to be held in Puerto Rico since the New Year's Revolution in 2005. Trish Stratus and Lita were part of the previous event. While they are expected to feature again, Bad Bunny may have his third wrestling match soon. The official host of WWE Backlash 2023 was attacked by Damian Priest a while ago on RAW. At the event, Bunny may side with Rey Mysterio against the menacing faction.

Wrestling fans interested in booking their WWE Backlash 2023 tickets can do so via the promotion's official page on the WWE.com website (redirected to Ticketera). Priority passes are also available for a more luxurious experience (redirected to onlocationexp.com). The package ensures the best seats, memorable fan experiences, exclusive pre-show events, and hospitality benefits.

Prices for WWE Backlash 2023 tickets will vary. It is currently ranged from $135 to over $1200. The premium live event is expected to be sold out, given the pace tickets are being bought. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is the rumored headliner for the show.

Bad Bunny vowed to be present at WWE Backlash 2023

Bad Bunny's respect for the wrestling business is unparalleled. He has been a WWE fan since his childhood.

During a recent interview, the Grammy award-winning musician stated that he wouldn't miss the promotion's return to the island.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.” [H/T Variety]

The hometown boy's celebrity appeal naturally made him a favorite to host the WWE Backlash 2023 event. He has been a mainstay in WWE for a while now, featuring in matches as well as performing songs for the promotion.

Bad Bunny was last seen competing in a wrestling ring, flying off the top rope and eventually eliminating Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler at the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble event. He also played a crucial role in Rey Mysterio's win at WrestleMania, following which he got on the wrong side of The Judgment Day.

