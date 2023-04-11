Why is Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar set to happen at WWE Backlash 2023? Possible reason for the match being so soon

Cody Rhodes' challenge to Brock Lesnar has set the foundation for a blockbuster showdown at WWE Backlash 2023. The Beast's response is awaited but he is unlikely to decline the match. Recent reports even suggest that the plan is for the two rivals to headline the premium live event on May 6.

Brock is clearly being used as a roadblock in Cody's story with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief most likely received the dub at WrestleMania in order to complete his 1000-day reign, which he will do so on May 27 during the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. WWE wants to stall the next meeting between the roster's top babyface and heel until a more convenient time.

The Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar program could have been prolonged. Why did the company decide to pull the trigger on their showdown at WWE Backlash 2023? A likely reason relates to Roman Reigns' absence. The Undisputed Champion is reportedly not scheduled for Backlash so WWE needs a massive main event.

Reigns has undoubtedly been a huge selling point for the promotion's premium event plans. The Needle Mover has consistently main evented the big stages. However, WWE Backlash 2023 will potentially be the first PLE since Extreme Rules that may not feature The Head of The Table.

While the October 2022 show's hook was the return of Bray Wyatt, it remains to be seen how Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will generate hype for their speculated main event clash at WWE Backlash 2023.

Cody Rhodes seemingly namedropped Matt Cardona before issuing a challenge to Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023

Self-proclaimed indie wrestling god Matt Cardona has been a good friend of Cody Rhodes. They broke into the WWE business at the same time and even shared the ring multiple times at All Elite Wrestling. Initially, their relationship was purely professional but their love for the Harry Potter movies bought them closer.

Cody came out on RAW tonight with a sad look on his face. The American Nightmare mentioned how his friend "Matt" told him that main eventing WrestleMania was a victory in itself. However, Rhodes said it would have been better if he had the WWE gold on his waist.

After recalling his WrestleMania loss, Cody Rhodes termed Brock Lesnar's unprovoked attack to be nonsensical. The former Intercontinental Champion further declared that The Beast Incarnate may have a long list of victims but he will instill fear in him at WWE Backlash 2023.

