"DID CODY JUST TALK ABOUT THAT MATT," "He knows a lot of Matts" – Fans play guessing game after Cody Rhodes namedrops a good friend on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest edition of WWE RAW to cut a promo in which he namedropped a friend named "Matt." Fans went into a frenzy on Twitter right after, trying to guess which Matt he was referring to.

Rhodes had a tough time at WrestleMania 39, where he failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar added insult to injury on the RAW after WrestleMania by brutalizing The American Nightmare after backstabbing him.

Cody came out on this week’s show to address the WWE Universe following two difficult nights in the ring. He spoke about how he failed to win at The Show of Shows and wondered whether The Beast saw him as a victim.

The American Nightmare went on to state that a friend named Matt told him that he had already won by main-eventing WrestleMania. However, Rhodes believed otherwise and thought that wins and losses meant much more.

Following his emotional promo, fans took to Twitter to try and guess who Cody Rhodes was referring to. While some fans namedropped a couple of AEW stars, others believed it was Matt Cardona. A few just decided to have some fun at the expense of the real Matt.

Check out the tweets below:

Cody Rhodes is known to be good friends with AEW star Matt Jackson and IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona. Matt Hardy and Matt Sydal have also worked with Rhodes in the past.

Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash

The American Nightmare had his hopes high on the episode of RAW following WrestleMania 39. He demanded a rematch from Roman Reigns, who refused to give him any more chances to fight him.

Rhodes then teamed up with Brock Lesnar to challenge The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa to a tag team match later in the night. The main event saw The Beast Incarnate attacking Rhodes before the opening bell and punishing him all around the ring.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash. The American Nightmare wants to exact some revenge on The Beast Incarnate before moving on.

Fans could finally see a match between the two top superstars in the coming weeks. A win would help Cody get back in the race for another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Will Brock Lesnar accept Cody Rhodes’ challenge on next week’s RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

