WWE Backlash 2023: Is there a change to the start time?

WWE Backlash 2023 will take place at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico this Saturday. The premium live event will cover the aftermath of WrestleMania 39 and feature superstars from both RAW and SmackDown.

There have been some concerns lately about the WWE Backlash start time because of the event taking place in Puerto Rico. WWE premium live events usually begin at 8pm EST. Fans looking forward to the show will be glad to know that the WWE Backlash start time is the same, at 8pm EST.

WWE will hold a press conference for Backlash several hours from now. The scrum will be live on the company’s YouTube channel. International musical sensation Bad Bunny, who’s set to compete at the May 6th premium live event, will host the press conference.

WWE Backlash 2023 will feature the likes of Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and more. You can read more on the WWE Backlash start time, match card, and predictions by clicking here.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised for the show. Having said that, the Tribal Chief could still show up to help The Usos and Solo Sikoa win their scheduled six-man tag team match against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle.

Cody Rhodes needs to win at WWE Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes failed to finish his story at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare was denied a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania. He was then mercilessly attacked by Brock Lesnar in the main event of the show.

A match was then booked between the two superstars for WWE Backlash 2023. A win for Cody at the event is a must in order for him to move to a fresh opponent. Check out our list of five potential opponents for Cody Rhodes after Brock Lesnar.

It remains to be seen which superstar will come out as the victor this Saturday.

