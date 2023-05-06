WWE Backlash 2023: Matches, Card, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch & More

WWE Backlash 2023 is just hours away, and some WWE superstars are seeking to settle grudges, creating a tense environment among the roster. There's a lot to look forward to. Grammy-winner Bad Bunny is slated to host the event. Bunny will also be battling it out with Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will not be present, but the other members of The Bloodline, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, will be performing in a 6-man tag match.

Let's look at the complete match card, where you can watch it, and when is the PLE taking place.

Where will WWE Backlash 2023 be held?

The 2023 WWE Backlash will be broadcast from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

When is the 2023 WWE Backlash being held?

The event's 2023 iteration will take place on May 6, 2023. Depending on where you are, the event can happen on a different day.

May 6, 2023 (EST, United States)

May 7, 2023 (UK Time, United Kingdom)

May 7, 2023 (IST, India)

May 7, 2023 (AEST, Australia)

What time does Backlash 2023 start?

Backlash 2023 will begin in the United States at 8 p.m. EST. The Kickoff show will begin an hour earlier, at 7 p.m. EST. The commencement time will differ slightly depending on your location.

8 PM (EST, United States)

7 PM (EST Canada)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

11 AM (ACST, Australia)

7 PM (ET Mexico)

WWE Backlash 2023 Match Card

The match card for this year's Backlash looks quite promising. Let's take a look.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa & The Usos

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory for the US Championship

Where to watch the 2023 WWE Backlash?

The Backlash 2023 PLE can be seen live in the United States on Peacock.

The event will be broadcast on WWE Network in the United Kingdom on Sunday, May 7, while Australian fans can watch the action on Foxtel/Kayo and Binge on the same day. For those outside the United States, the event will be viewable on the WWE Network.

How, when, and where can Indian viewers watch WWE Backlash 2023?

In India, WWE fans can watch the premium live event on Sunday, May 7, from 5:30 AM onwards. It can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, as well as Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.

The event can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

