WWE Backlash: Could 28-year-old star return to ignite feud with Cody Rhodes?

With only a few hours left for WWE Backlash, the company has the opportunity to make the event in Puerto Rico even bigger by bringing in a 28-year-old superstar.

Since joining WWE, Logan Paul has been a revelation when it comes to his pro wrestling prowess. He has put on tremendous performances while competing at some of the most significant WWE premium live events.

Last year's WrestleMania saw Paul make his in-ring WWE debut alongside The Miz in a tag team bout. Paul thrilled WWE fans with his high-flying acrobatics and is already regarded as one of the best celebrity-turned-wrestlers of all time, leading to him signing a contract with the promotion. The Maverick once again put on a strong performance at WrestleMania this year against Seth Rollins.

The social media star renewed his multi-year contract with WWE just a few weeks after the biggest event of the year, which might result in him making an appearance at WWE Backlash. There are only a few hours left until the show, so Triple H might utilize The Maverick in a crucial bout and use him to interfere in Cody Rhodes' match against Brock Lesnar, leading to a feud with The American Nightmare.

Logan Paul versus Cody Rhodes could turn out to be a memorable feud, with both stars' charisma and in-ring prowess enthralling fans worldwide.

Logan Paul recently spoke about his renewed contract ahead of WWE Backlash

Logan Paul recently renewed his WWE contract after it seemingly expired after WrestleMania 39. He is towards the top of the list of highest-paid WWE superstars, but his actual compensation isn't yet known.

Whatever the sum may be, The Maverick is enjoying his time inside the squared circle, as he recently stated in an interview with ESPN. He mentioned that he wishes to build his WWE legacy while putting on good shows.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have found something I’m good at, at 28 years old. And the fact that the organization thinks I’m good enough to continue, hopefully, building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. As long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I’m going to keep doing this sport.” [H/T Bleacher Report]

If not at WWE Backlash, Paul will hopefully make a return to the company ahead of Night of Champions on May 27. It remains to be seen who his next opponent will be.

