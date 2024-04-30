WWE Backlash France is NOT stacked and Triple H must add a major title match to the card

WWE and Triple H have a major premium live event coming up with Backlash France. The show is one of three PLEs that the company has planned for Europe so far. And, as things stand, the match card is looking good.

Triple H and WWE Creative have five matches scheduled to take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. Some of the company's top champions, including Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Bayley, and Becky Lynch will all be defending their titles. However, the card could use something more.

Over the last few months, the WWE Universe has gotten used to having some stacked match cards at PLEs. And, while some of the top members of the roster will be participating in France, there is always room for more. This is where Triple H needs to come in and add a huge title match to the card.

A match involving Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed is just what Backlash France needs, and here are a few reasons why.

The situation surrounding the Intercontinental Championship is intense

As things stand, the Intercontinental Championship is one of the most sought-after titles. Sami Zayn has been a fighting champion since he defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 40. And now, as champion, he's got quite the opposition to deal with in the future.

Both Chad Gable and Bronson Reed are hell-bent on taking the title from Zayn. Gable, in particular, has been incredibly ruthless in his attempt to take what he believes is rightfully his. It truly is an intense rivalry, that could translate into an incredible Triple Threat Match.

With that in mind, it would make sense for Triple H to book the match. It has all the necessary traits to be, as Sheamus would say, "a banger." It certainly would capture the attention of the WWE Universe.

Sami Zayn, a native of Montreal has the "French Connection"

Sami Zayn is known for many things. He is the Intercontinental Champion, the Underdog from the Underground, and most importantly a native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. With that in mind, having him on the match card for Backlash France makes a lot of sense.

As a native of Montreal, Zayn is fluent in French. Considering Backlash is taking place in Lyon, Zayn could enthrall the WWE Universe in France, perhaps by cutting a promo in French. He would even be the closest thing to a hometown hero, and having him kick things off would make a great start to the show.

Triple H needs to make Backlash France longer by adding a match

The current match card for Backlash France features five big matches. Cody Rhodes faces AJ Styles, Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso, and Bayley faces Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Championship. The card also sees the Kabuki Warriors defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, while Randy Orton and Kevin Owens deal with the problem that is The Bloodline.

Taking all that into account, the PLE could end in three hours or less. That would make it as long as RAW. So, to make sure Backlash runs for a bit more than three hours, adding a sixth match would be ideal. And, what better match to have than a Triple Threat between Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed for the IC Title?

Triple H would certainly get his money's worth by adding the match, as would the WWE Universe. It would also give fans something more to look forward to this Saturday.

But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is just under a week to go for Backlash France, which means there is still time for more matches to be added to the card. Whether Triple H will make one of those a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship remains to be seen.