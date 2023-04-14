WWE Backlash: When fans left the arena during Roman Reigns' main event match against former US Champion

WWE announced a couple of weeks ago that they will return to Puerto Rico with Backlash. The Premium Live Event was first introduced in 1999 as a follow-up event to WrestleMania. For this year’s Backlash, WWE dropped the WrestleMania branding.

With the event just three weeks away, now would be a good time to recall one of the most infamous main events from the show's otherwise storied history.

On May 6, 2018, the sports entertainment juggernaut brought Backlash to New Jersey. The main event saw Roman Reigns take on Samoa Joe in a non-title match. Fans who watched the Premium Live Event on television might be able to recall the disastrous reception the match received from the live crowd.

A large section of the WWE Universe walked out during the clash between Reigns and Joe. The crowd even tried to hijack the match with “boring” and “beat the traffic” chants.

It wasn’t that the competitors were pulling their punches inside the ring. The fans in attendance weren’t simply into the match. Many didn’t even wait for the show to go off the air and simply left the moment they heard the sound of the decisive bell.

WWE Backlash 2018 wasn’t certainly the best night in Roman Reigns’ illustrious career. Vince McMahon was trying to push him as the next babyface but the fans weren’t buying that. It finally took a heel turn for Reigns to get to the level where he’s at today.

Roman Reigns not expected to compete at WWE Backlash

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Paul Heyman declined Cody’s challenge for a rematch the next night on RAW. A tag team match pitting Cody and Brock Lesnar against Reigns and Solo Sikoa was instead booked for the show’s main event.

Things, however, took a shocking turn after the Beast turned on the American Nightmare before the match could even begin. Lesnar destroyed Cody with multiple F5s. Cody retaliated by issuing a challenge for Lesnar at Backlash in Puerto Rico. The Beast will deliver his response next Monday on RAW.

Fans believe that the Tribal Chief won’t compete at the May 6th event due to him currently working a reportedly lighter schedule. There’s also strong speculation that Cody Rhodes versus Brock Lesnar will be the main event of the show. The full card for the show will be revealed in the days to come.

Are you satisfied with Roman Reigns' current booking? Let us know in the comments!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes