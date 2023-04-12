When could Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's feud end? Predicting who will come out on top

As seen on RAW after WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes before the main event tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline could even begin. Lesnar took out Rhodes with multiple F5s before delivering a devastating blow on the steel steps, planting the seeds for a showdown at Backlash in the process.

But how long should this feud last? There’s no point in dragging the feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar past Backlash if WWE intends to give The American Nightmare another shot at the Undisputed Champion at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar is at a point in his career where he doesn’t need to get the win in order to be over. He’s already massively over with the fans.

Furthermore, it would be a no-brainer on WWE’s part to give the win to The American Nightmare in Puerto Rico. But given the company’s notorious track record of swerving fans, Lesnar could also grab the W.

Lesnar’s betrayal of Rhodes came just 24 hours after the latter’s crushing defeat at the hands of the Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2. The loss sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world and created a feeling of discontent within the pro wrestling community.

Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar last Monday on RAW

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were a dream team that almost became a reality in the larger-than-life world of pro wrestling. Though the two never got to tag along because the match never officially started, the WWE Universe got to witness a cool moment that will be talked about for years to come.

Cody appeared on RAW last Monday to talk about the actions of The Beast. The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner challenged Lesnar for a showdown in Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar will accept Cody's challenge for a match at Backlash next month. The former WWE Champion will be on RAW next week to explain his actions and deliver a response.

