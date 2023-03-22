When is WWE SummerSlam 2023? Possible superstars and matches on the show

Some huge names have been teased for the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event. One of the company's Big Four shows, the August extravaganza will focus on the aftermath of Money in the Bank, which will be held at the O2 Arena in London.

In February, it was announced that the Biggest Party of the Summer will take place in Detroit, Michigan on August 5. The event will emanate from Ford Field. Last time WWE held a premium live event at the stadium was in 2007, where it marked a record capacity crowd of over 80,000 for WrestleMania 23. It featured the infamous Battle of the Billionaires and other notable moments.

Nicknamed the Motor City, Detroit is famous for its automotive industry. WWE SummerSlam 2023 is honoring the city's legacy with a motor-themed logo that was first disclosed on the official WWE website. Apart from that, WWE dropped a list of featured superstars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Almost all the reigning champions are present, only excluding Intercontinental Champion Gunther and United States Champion Austin Theory. Nothing is set in stone for WWE SummerSlam 2023 though, especially with WrestleMania 39 coming up.

Tickets for WWE SummerSlam 2023 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster. For pre-sale offers, wrestling fans can register their names by clicking here.

What matches are rumored to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Regarded as the WrestleMania of the summer, WWE SummerSlam 2023 is rumored to involve multiple high-profile clashes. A few legendary names may stick around for the event as well.

WRKD Wrestling reported that Trish Stratus will be involved in a long-term feud with Becky Lynch on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2023. The company has teased a heel turn for the Hall of Famer already. Stratus and Lynch are currently scheduled to team with Lita and fight Damage CTRL at 'Mania.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul is another blockbuster bout rumored for the summer. The Cenation Leader was believed to be fighting Paul at WrestleMania but the plans were reportedly changed. His fight with Logan is allegedly still a go, with Paul currently set to fight Seth Rollins at the Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Cena will challenge Austin Theory for the United States title in Hollywood.

Since their Royal Rumble staredown, Gunther and Brock Lesnar are expected to clash soon. Their promising rivalry would need a good storyline build-up so that the fight happens at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Roman Reigns will likely headline SummerSlam, especially if he defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The August show might be the perfect time to blow off the tension between The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso.

