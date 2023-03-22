WWE drops first hint toward SummerSlam 2023 theme

The logo for WWE SummerSlam 2023 was revealed today. The premium live event is scheduled to take place on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Last year's event took place in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville is nicknamed the Music City and WWE made sure to incorporate music into the theme for the show. It appears that the company will be doing the same for this year's SummerSlam.

Detroit is nicknamed the Motor City because the three biggest car companies in the early 1900s, General Motors, Chrysler, and Ford, were all based out of the city. The Ford family owns the Detroit Lions football team and they play at Ford Field, the venue for this year's SummerSlam.

The new logo for this year's show can now be seen on WWE's official website and is Motor City-themed. The website has Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and The Usos currently listed as featured superstars for the show.

Trish Stratus on her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam

Trish Stratus recently revealed that she thought her match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto was the perfect end to her career.

Stratus will be in action next weekend at WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer will be teaming up with Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita to battle Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at the premium live event in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Stratus said her match against Charlotte in 2019 was perfect and added that she was very satisfied with the bout. Charlotte was able to defeat Trish via submission at the premium live event.

"The Charlotte match was a perfect ending. It was a generational faceoff: The best of that generation against who they say is the best of my generation. It was in Toronto and absolutely perfect, and for that to bring closure, I was very satisfied with that. But then having these little interactions at live events, it was fun to have that generational mix-up. When I retired, I said I'd return if it was fun... and maybe not to pass the torch necessarily but to influence a new generation," said Trish Stratus.

The promotion has themed several premium live events after the location it is being held in. It will be interesting to see how the company designs the set to pay tribute to Detroit.

