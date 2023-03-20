Trish Stratus opens up about her drive behind her latest WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently explained that the inspiration behind her return to the company is for fun.

Throughout the 2000s, Stratus was one of the company's most popular female Superstars. Since retiring from full-time competition in 2006, she has continued to astound wrestling fans with her few in-ring appearances.

The 47-year-old's most recent match was a one-on-one match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. It was widely considered her last, but her return to WWE television earlier this year dispelled that notion.

The former WWE Women's Champion will return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 to face Damage CTRL alongside current Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Stratus explained her reason for returning to the ring this year. The Hall of Famer noted that she wanted to take time away from family and business, but her main intention was to help young talent rise and shine.

"I'll only come back if it's fun. I'm taking time away from my businesses and my babies. I love passing the torch and passing on my knowledge. Was I the greatest wrestler? I don't know, but I knew how to make people take notice," Stratus mentioned. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

Trish Stratus compares Lita and Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus and Lita have inspired several female WWE stars to rise to the occasion and stand out in a male-dominated pro-wrestling world. The two Hall of Famers have a long history on television, and Stratus recently compared her former adversary to Becky Lynch.

The Machete Girl recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and Stratus is set for WrestleMania Hollywood.

Becky Lynch and Lita first feuded over the WWE RAW Women's Championship in early 2022 before becoming friends en route to WrestleMania earlier this year.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained to Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report why she believes the current Women's Tag Team Champions are similar.

"It's a great dynamic because she [Becky Lynch] and Lita are very similar. They forged that path of doing it their own way and their M.O. was living that out," Trish Stratus said.

Her match at WrestleMania 39 is unquestionably one of the most eagerly awaited on the card, with one of the finest build-ups.

What do you think of Trish Stratus' WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

