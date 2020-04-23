WWE Backstage (April 21st, 2020): 5 Takeaways from this week's episode

The Queen of Harts

It was all about the ladies on this week's episode of WWE Backstage. Renee Young was joined by Beth Phoenix, Ember Moon, and Natalya to discuss a variety of topics. Maria Menounos also joined the show as a special guest to revisit her match from WrestleMania 28.

The NXT Women's Championship match between Natalya and Charlotte Flair was also re-watched by Nattie, Young, and Phoenix. Money in the Bank is only a few weeks away and the nature of this year's match was covered in depth by the ladies.

Also given some spotlight was the great promo from Sonya Deville on SmackDown and the dissolution of Fire and Desire. Renee Young kept calling it "Ladies Night" after a block of programming featuring the women of WWE preceded the show. Here are five takeaways from WWE Backstage for the episode on April 21st, 2020.

#5 Initial thoughts on this year's MITB match

Climb the corporate ladder!

To say that this year's MITB match is going to be unique would be a huge understatement. It will be the first match of its kind due to prevailing circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced last week that this year's matches would take place at WWE HQ instead of traditionally taking place in a ring in an arena.

Nattie claimed that "being on top of a ladder is already scary so put that on top of the WWE HQ? You could run into Mr. McMahon. Anything and everything can happen." She also loves "the unpredictability" and how WWE has had to "find ways to entertain us and think outside of the box" without audiences.

Renee Young felt that "it (MITB) has been around for quite some time but it's added some intrigue this year" without a crowd. She also revealed that she's "looking forward to soaking it in as a fan this year." Ember Moon added that without the crowds at shows, she feels like she sees "so much more passion and aggression from people (performers) without the crowd." Having faced Shayna Baszler before, Moon ended by saying "with Shayna, it's like who else is going to make it to the top" after she's brutalized two women in back-to-back weeks on RAW.