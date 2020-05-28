WWE Backstage (May 26th, 2020) - 5 Takeaways from this week's episode

Back to black

WWE Backstage did things a little differently this week as the show didn't start with its usual panel of guests. Instead, Renee Young was joined only by Booker T and Seth Rollins. The trio discussed several goings-on in Rollins' life, including becoming a dad, adding a new member to his group as well as touching upon the impact that FCW had on his WWE journey.

Double J, Jeff Jarrett, also joined the show for a few segments to discuss various topics. One was the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament while another was to relive the first of Booker T's five WCW World Championship wins. The first came at Bash at the Beach in 2000 and the two men fought each other for the title at the event.

Apollo Crews' win over Andrade was also addressed as was the recent passing of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard. Renee spoke with Kofi Kingston briefly about the impact that Gaspard had on not only Kingston but many others. It was also revealed that the show would return to its 11 P.M. time slot next week with CM Punk in tow. Here are five takeaways for WWE Backstage for May 26th, 2020.

#5 Rollins and memories of FCW

Seth Rollins

It has been available on the WWE Network but before this week's show, the history of FCW aired on FS1. Rollins was a part of the transition of FCW to WWE NXT and he spoke about the role it played in his development as a Superstar.

Rollins claimed "that place was extremely influential in making me into the performer I am today" and that it was "the first experience with the hierarchy of how the business works sometimes."

The former multi-time Champion went on to reiterate that "there was respect but it was just a different animal" regarding new recruits mixed with those who were transitioning. He also added that "what you see at the Performance Center was not the developmental system I showed up with. I think what I learned there was how to play the game behind the scenes more so than in the ring." Between the ropes was easy because he had his "stuff together when it came to wrestling - it was learning how to play that game backstage. It wasn't just about you do in the ring."