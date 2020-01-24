WWE Backstage views increase with Becky Lynch and CM Punk appearing

24 Jan 2020, 03:33 IST

WWE Backstage has become a show that the fans love to watch, especially since it has Renee Young hosting it and CM Punk appearing it every now and then. This week, Becky Lynch was also on the show and that has got the viewership numbers up big time.

The show airs on FS1 at 11 pm ET on Tuesdays, and drew 111,000 viewers this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The number have gone up significantly from a mere 84,000 viewers last week, when Xavier Woods was the special guest.

This week's pre-Royal Rumble show was an interesting one with Renee, Punk, Becky and Paige discussing the upcoming per-per-view. The show also had them picking their favourites for the Rumble match and Punk went with NXT Superstar, Keith Lee, who became the NXT North American champion last night.

“Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble. I think he had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series. He, to me, is a big fish is in a little pond right now. Not to say that NXT is little by any means. But I think you need to follow up on stuff like this, you strike when the lightning is hot.” – CM Punk

With Keith winning the North American title on NXT, it does seem unlikely he'll be following that up by winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday.