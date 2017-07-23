WWE Battleground 2017: 5 possible finishes for Rusev vs. John Cena

Whose flag will fly high following this big match?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 18:40 IST

Two old foes lock horns once again

The flagbearer for sports entertainment for nearly a decade, Free Agent John Cena will battle his old nemesis, The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev, once again at WWE Battleground. This time, it will be in a flag match where both men will compete for the glory of their respective countries.

What this means is that the flags will be suspended on turnbuckles on the opposite sides of the ring. Whoever climbs the turnbuckle and waves his country's flag will be declared as the winner of the match. We can think of five ways that the match in question will come to an end and we list them here, down below. Let us know what you think of our assessment.

#5 Rusev wins clean

Yet again, this is the most unlikely scenario

Never rule out the Bulgarian Brute. Sure, he may not have the same kind of momentum that he did when he first debuted and went on a rampage, but he is still one of SmackDown Live's most coveted names and definitely someone that the brand really believes in. It would not surprise us to see Rusev win this big match, and we'll tell you why that is the case.

Even though this is an unlikely result, Rusev has a more promising future in WWE than Cena does at the moment, who already has one foot in Hollywood. Cena is a company man and would want to put over a talented star like Rusev, on his way out.

What better way to cement Rusev as a top heel and a vicious threat than to have him CRUSH Cena in this contest and have the Bulgarian flag flying high at the conclusion of this hard-hitting match?