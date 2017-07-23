WWE Battleground 2017: 5 things WWE could do at the PPV to set up Summerslam

A look at 5 possibilities for Battleground which could set up a classic Summerslam card.

Where will this show lead?

This Sunday, we will see the airing of the Smackdown Live exclusive PPV Battleground. While the show itself ideally needs to prove itself on a similar level to Great Balls of Fire - a pretty tall ask - the Smackdown brand has numerous opportunities to set up the Summerslam card for August.

With the return of John Cena and Rusev, and the seeming conclusion of the Jinder Mahal Vs. Randy Orton rivalry for the WWE Championship, the possibilities are vast for making this year's Summerslam one of the best of all time.

Here are 5 possible scenarios that the WWE could set up for Summerslam this Sunday at Battleground: