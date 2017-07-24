WWE Battleground 2017: Biggest winners and losers

Which WWE superstars excelled at Battleground 2017?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 11:18 IST

AJ Styles dropped the United States Championship at Battleground

Wow, that was a terrible pay per view. WWE Battleground 2017 was hands down one of the worst WWE events of the year, and I would go so far as to say that it was in fact, the single worst pay per view of 2017.

There were a number of terrible finishes to matches, a number of questionable booking decisions, and very very little good wrestling on offer. The best part is probably that there is going to be a new feud for the WWE Title.

What started off as a great night with The New Day getting one over on The Usos in the first match to become new WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions quickly went downhill and ended with The Great Khali, of all people, making a return to help Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the Punjabi Prison match.

WWE Battleground 2017 did absolutely nothing for a majority of the roster and they ended up in worse positions than before the event while a few men and women were able to enhance their reputations. So, without any further ado, here are the biggest winners and losers from WWE Battleground 2017:

Loser #4) Tye Dillinger

Poor Tye

Almost everyone - including me - expected Tye Dillinger to pick up an easy victory over Aiden English in the Kickoff Show match for WWE Battleground 2017. After all, he's an up and coming star who's over with the fans while English is a dead talent leftover from a dead tag team.

Instead, the former member of The Vaudevillians pulled up off an amazing upset to pick up the victory. It's a terrible step in the wrong direction for Dillinger who looked ready for a big feud before this disaster.

According to our Featured Columnist Billi Bhatti, Tye has some backstage heat now, and that's the reason why he lost.