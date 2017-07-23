5 crazy twists that may happen in the SmackDown after Battleground 2017

Running through some of the bigger matches on the card, and predicting the outcome!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 17 Aug 2017, 15:22 IST

What surprises lie in store on Tuesday Night for us?

Battleground 2017 was a pay-per-view that was not well-received by everyone as a large portion of the WWE Universe found the show lacking.

To rectify the damage caused by the universal panning of Battleground, WWE is certain to come out, all guns blazing, for a power-packed episode of SmackDown Live. What's on the cards for this massive show, live from The Richmond Coliseum in Virginia?

Let's be fair to WWE at this juncture, because while Battleground 2017 may not necessarily have been the best show in the world, it certainly was an eventful show with many long term implications.

Let's dive into the episode and explore five crazy possibilities that may transpire at the said show.

Bear in mind, we are on the road to Summerslam in Brooklyn and each of these possibilities could set up a big match for the biggest show of the summer!

#5 A big championship rematch?

Does WWE want this program to go on till Summerslam?

While we expected AJ Styles and Kevin Owens to steal the show at Battleground 2017, they came up short! No, there was nothing wrong about the match in itself, but the finish was extremely weird and left us scratching our heads in unison.

Will another camera angle reveal that Owens' shoulders were pinned to the mat as well? Was it a double pinfall situation in which each man assumed that the other had been pinned? We hope for an actual explanation on SmackDown Live to clear up our impending doubts.

What may happen during this show, as we head into Summerslam is a US Title rematch. This may be an opportunity for the TV audience to see AJ Styles actually win the championship, and cheer on WWE's most popular babyface during his big crowning moment.

Bear in mind that he still has a contractual rematch left, and those who were hoping for Styles vs Nakamura at Summerslam may end up disappointed as this program is far from done!