WWE Battleground 2017: Results Prediction and Full Match Card Analysis

Who will come out of WWE Battleground 2017 victorious?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 13:36 IST

Who will leave Battleground victorious?

The latest Smackdown Live exclusive pay per view from WWE - WWE Battleground 2017 - is up next on the company's calendar of events and it's not one that has captured the imagination of fans in the build up.

The stuttering main event scene on the Blue Brand has dampened expectations for the last few Smackdown Live exclusive pay per views and the trend continues as we approach WWE Summerslam 2017. But, WWE Creative can use WWE Battleground 2017 as an opportunity to turn things around and get the fans invested in the product once again.

Here is the full match card for the event:

#1) Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English (Singles match on the Kickoff Show)

#2) Sami Zayn vs Mike Kanellis with Maria Kanellis (Singles match)

#3) The Usos (c)vs The New Day (Tag Team match for the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship)

#4) Shinsuke Nakamura vs Baron Corbin (Singles match)

#5) Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Tamina vs Lana vs Natalya (Fatal Five-way Elimination match; Winner becomes #1 Contender for the WWE Smackdown Live Women's Championship)

#6) John Cena vs Rusev (Flag match)

#7) AJ Styles (c) vs Kevin Owens (Singles match for the WWE United States Championship)

#8) Jinder Mahal (c) vs Randy Orton (Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship)

#1 Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English (Singles match on the Kickoff Show)

Tye Dillinger faces off against Aiden English in the Kickoff Show match

This one should be a routine win for Tye Dillinger.

Prediction: Tye Dillinger wins.