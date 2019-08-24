WWE Bogota Live Event Results: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio – 23rd August 2019

Some of WWE's biggest stars featured on the show

The latest WWE live event emanated from Bogota, Colombia on Friday, August 23.

A total of eight matches took place on the SmackDown Live show, with titles being defended in the Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Championship) and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali (Intercontinental Championship) matches.

In the absence of SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair battled Ember Moon in the only one-on-one women’s match on the show, while The Kabuki Warriors faced Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose.

Elsewhere on the card, the following matches took place: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Andrade vs. Matt Hardy and Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio.

In this article, let’s take a look at the results from all eight matches.

#1 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Much like Bayley and Sasha Banks, it seems that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will forever be associated with each other in some way for the entirety of their WWE careers.

The opening match of the night in Bogota saw the former Universal Champion pick up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura’s new hype man with his trademark Stunner finisher.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

#2 Andrade vs. Matt Hardy

#WWEBogota was Rockin’ N Rollin’ tonight. What an EXTRAORDINARY audience. THANK YOU!



📷 by: @richfreedaphoto pic.twitter.com/7KvzVcgpqG — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2019

Matt Hardy has been without a storyline on WWE television since an injury to Jeff Hardy forced The Hardy Boyz to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Championship shortly after WrestleMania 35.

Since then, Andrade has established himself as one of WWE’s top stars of the future with his impressive performances against high-profile names including Rey Mysterio, and he earned another victory over a legendary performer in Bogota by defeating Hardy.

Interestingly, Hardy entered to The Hardy Boyz’s theme music and still used “Delete” taunts throughout the match.

Result: Andrade def. Matt Hardy

