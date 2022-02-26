5 reasons why WWE should not end the brand split after the title unification match

Following the announcement from WWE that the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Match at WrestleMania 38 will be a title unification bout, it has made things more interesting. There's no doubt it'll be the biggest WrestleMania Main Event in years.

However, should the world championships be unified, WWE will have one undisputed world champion across the two brands. WWE will find itself in the same situation they were in before 2016.

Back in 2016, WWE decided to split brands and had two world champions on respective brands. Now that Lesnar and Reigns are set to battle for one unified title, the brand split is at risk of being undone.

Here are five reasons why WWE shouldn't end the brand split after the title unification match and revert to the pre-2016 situation.

#5. There will be one less champion to aim at

The problem with the pre-brand split era was that there was one top champion. While one can argue that this gives the champ more potential challengers to face, it also means there are fewer feuds for fans to enjoy.

If there are two world champions, there can be two simultaneous top feuds. It also allows for more big matches and more eyeballs on the product. That won’t be the case if the brand split comes to an end.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh