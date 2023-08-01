WWE to break up popular faction soon? Exploring the possibility of 37-year-old star getting a major push

In recent times, WWE has seen a lot of tension among factions. On SmackDown, The Bloodline is currently at war among themselves, whereas The Judgment Day showed signs of breaking until some time ago. However, there is a faction that might soon break up despite no visible tension.

The faction in question is Alpha Academy. This week on RAW, the WWE Universe witnessed Chad Gable face Gunther. Before the match began, the Intercontinental Champion claimed he would need just five minutes to beat Gable and even stated that Maxxine Dupri would be better off without Gable and Otis. While The Ring General did beat Gable, he took much longer than five minutes.

The proceedings strongly hinted at WWE trying to break up the faction while also giving Gable a push. The star not only matched Gunther move for move in the ring but also humiliated him by easily beating the five minutes set for the match. With The Ring General also trying to lure Maxxine out of the group, a betrayal could be on the cards. This could hint at an eventual breakup.

Gunther will face Drew McIntyre on August 5 at SummerSlam. The star is on course to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. However, before that feat can be achieved, Gable could possibly look to upset the dominant force and challenge him for the title.

Xavier Woods recently named Chad Gable as the most underrated star in WWE

For quite some time now, many fans have been rallying for Chad Gable to get a push and have considered him one of the most underrated superstars of all time. It now seems that Xavier Woods agrees with the notion.

During an appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Woods mentioned Gable to be the most underrated star in WWE. However, he was also quick to mention that there are many more underrated superstars.

"Chad Gable. There are a lot of very underrated people and not to get on a weird high horse, I don’t believe that wrestling owes you anything. Wrestling is its entity in itself and we all are trying to be the absolute best that we can be and we all want a shot... I don’t think there has been a time where there have been more talented people across the board in this industry ever, and that’s not a sleight on the previous generation."

It remains to be seen whether fans' persistent cry for a push for Chad Gable will eventually pay dividends and whether the star will have a championship reign anytime soon.

