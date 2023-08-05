WWE to bring back 2-year-old stipulation for former champion's feud? Exploring the possibility! 

A feud in the women's division is captivating the imagination of fans of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi has been tormenting her bully and abuser, Bayley, over the past several weeks, and things took an even more dramatic turn on this week's show.

Bayley cut Shotzi's hair after an assault backstage. The latter seemingly lost her mind, shaving her head entirely. She has haunted The Role Model ever since. Now, Shotzi is chasing Bayley down with scissors, apparently ready to shave the former champion's head as revenge.

This has many wondering whether or not a Hair vs. Hair Match could take place. The popular stipulation last occurred on NXT a few years ago with Duke Hudson and Cameron Grimes. While a singular haircut could be involved in the story, the bout couldn't be a proper Hair vs. Hair Match.

Since Shotzi already had her head shaved, she couldn't put her hair on the line. Bayley's hair could be put up, however. Perhaps a future match will see them clash with The Role Model on the line, potentially with IYO SKY accepting the stipulation on Bayley's behalf to put her partner in a tough spot.

Alternatively, WWE could book a Hair vs. Career Match. This would mean that if Shotzi loses, she would have to leave SmackDown. Meanwhile, if Bayley lost, her hair could be shaved.

Regardless, a variation of the original stipulation could happen, but a traditional Hair vs. Hair Match isn't possible until Shotzi's mane grows back.

Bayley is also enjoying an ongoing story with her WWE partner IYO SKY

While the feud between Bayley and Shotzi has the WWE Universe at the edges of their seats, that isn't the only story in which The Role Model is currently involved. The other angle features her stablemate IYO SKY.

IYO and Bayley are part of Damage CTRL alongside the injured Dakota Kai. Collectively, the group dominated RAW. Since coming to SmackDown, however, the group has mostly been down on their luck. The exception is IYO, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Damage CTRL has also dealt with some inner turmoil. There's animosity between Bayley and SKY, with the latter seemingly not trusting the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Their issues have led to miscommunication on several occasions.

The "will they or won't they" story of Damage CTRL possibly breaking up has been intriguing to watch for the WWE Universe. Every week seemingly throws new wrinkles into the story, especially now that Bayley is abandoning her so-called friend whenever Shotzi appears.

