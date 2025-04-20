WWE to bring back controversial former World Champion who was fired 11 years ago? Exploring the possibility

WWE announced the purchase of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide before the start of WrestleMania 41 Saturday. It was a shocking move that could open the possibility of a controversial former World Heavyweight Champion's return to the Stamford-based company.

Alberto Del Rio was one of the biggest Latino stars on WWE's main roster from 2010 to 2014. He also had a second stint from 2015 to 2016. His departure 11 years ago was due to "unprofessional conduct" stemming from an altercation with a backstage employee.

His second departure in 2016 was less controversial, as he used an opt-out clause. He was initially suspended for violating the company's Wellness Policy, but opted to leave and return to the independent circuit. He signed with AAA in 2023 and is the current Mega AAA Champion.

Del Rio's status is unclear after WWE's acquisition of AAA, but he could possibly return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, he's a controversial figure with a history of legal issues, including alleged domestic violence, battery, sexual assault, and aggravated kidnapping.

However, the former United States Champion was never convicted. It's a gray area that both parties could explore if they want to have a partnership moving forward. Although Vince McMahon's recent legal issues might cause the Stamford-based company to stay away, it must be noted that UFC, also owned by TKO Group Holdings, has its own share of controversial names signed to it.

It will be interesting to see how all parties involved handle the latest development in the expansion of the biggest wrestling company in the world. Alberto Del Rio was recently banned by the city of Tijuana for six months after an incident involving fans.

Alberto Del Rio recently worked with WWE Hall of Famer

A sign that points to Alberto Del Rio possibly continuing to work for AAA under World Wrestling Entertainment is his recent interaction with John "Bradshaw" Layfield. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared at the AAA Rey de Reyes event in Mexico City.

JBL helped Del Rio retain the Mega AAA Championship against Vikingo in the main event, which also involved interference from other authority figures like Latin Lover and Dorian Roldan. He even hit his signature Clothesline From Hell on Latin Lover.

JBL is signed as an ambassador by WWE, but it seems like he'll have a new role with the Mexican promotion, which he teased on the latest episode of AAA’s TV show, as per SEScoops.

