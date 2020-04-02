WWE bring back ice cream bars (cookie sandwiches)

WWE Ice Cream is coming to the grocery store and mobile delivery service near you!

Fans have been clamoring for them and now they are back.

They aren't quite the ice cream bars, but WWE ice cream is back!

They are here!

WWE have rolled out ice cream sandwiches to major retailers across the United States. Fans have long been clamoring for the return of WWE ice cream and Good Humor has answered the call, just with a modern twist.

The WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich is a new take on the ice cream truck favorite known as the champion of ice cream bars. It's creamy frozen vanilla ice cream packed between two vanilla wafers. Each cookie sandwich will feature one of 4 WWE Superstars on the front of the sandwich: John Cena, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The Big Dog Roman Reigns, and the late great "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Take your favorite home with you!

Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches are also rolling out to on-demand delivery in major markets now via The Ice Cream Shop on UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, and Grubhub platforms.

Good Humor's website describes their newest product as a rich and creamy frozen snack that is a delicious way to indulge. Also, the bars are just 150 calories each, making them the perfect pick-me-up to keep in your freezer at home.