WWE to bring in former UFC double champion at WrestleMania to face Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar is reportedly factored into WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 40, which makes all the sense in the world because he is still one of the biggest attractions for the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Grandest Stage of Them All is set to take place on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia.

April will also see UFC present their 300th pay-per-view card, with Las Vegas expected to host the historic event. Dana White recently confirmed that neither Brock Lesnar nor Ronda Rousey will appear at UFC 300. That being said, a major name from the Elite MMA promotion could square off against The Beast.

The person in question is none other than Daniel Cormier. The former UFC Double Champion has expressed his interest in facing Lesnar in the past. Hypothetically speaking, WWE and UFC would not want to miss out on the opportunity to promote each other’s biggest event by having two of their biggest names take on each other at WrestleMania.

Ideally, this would be an MMA Rules Match with Lesnar’s infamous confrontation with Cormier from UFC 226 tied into the storyline. If both stars can agree to the match, then this will be Lesnar’s first fight against a former UFC Champion in WWE since the critically panned Crown Jewel 2019 match with Cain Velasquez.

Brock Lesnar to face the current champion in a dream match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the reports

Brock Lesnar is reportedly penciled in for a huge match at WrestleMania 40. The Beast Incarnate is potentially set to face Gunther at the Biggest Show of the Year in 2024.

Here’s XERO News’ full tweet on the rumored Gunther-Lesnar match at WrestleMania 40.

“Gunther holds till Mania, Brock was option A with the view in mind that they could also do it at 41 in a different scenario if they can't do Lesnar at 40,” the report said.

WWE had teased Gunther versus Lesnar when the two men came face-to-face at Royal Rumble 2023. The Ring General traded stiff blows with The Beast to a huge reaction from the crowd.

Watch the clip below:

It remains to be seen if fans will get this dream match next year in Philadelphia.

