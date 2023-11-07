Brock Lesnar to fight for 44-year-old title for the first time in WWE? Massive possibility analyzed

Brock Lesnar is one of the most venerated names in the world of pro wrestling. He is currently on hiatus and is likely to return soon on WWE television. Following his return, Lesnar might go after one of the most prestigious titles in the company.

The Beast Incarnate will possibly look to capture the coveted Intercontinental Championship that Gunther currently holds. It is a title that has a long history and has been held by many legends over the course of 44 years.

According to Xero News, there has been discussion internally about Gunther defending his prestigious title at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar. This is a match that is seemingly destined to happen in WWE.

The WWE Universe has been manifesting this high-voltage clash between both collossal forces ever since their face-off at the Royal Rumble. The Ring General even expressed his desire to face the former WWE Champion in a match.

Moreover, Lesnar also had sanguine thoughts on this potential matchup with the current Intercontinental Champion. Therefore, there is a good possibility that this match could happen at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Possible timeline of Brock Lesnar's return to WWE

Ever since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this year, the WWE Universe has not yet gotten a glimpse of The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar went on a hiatus after working on a regular basis in WWE during his feud with Rhodes.

Moreover, he was not even a part of Crown Jewel this year, which was quite shocking for the fans. Brock Lesnar has always been one of the main attractions of Saudi shows.

With Survivor Series being WWE's next premium live event, the company has seemingly locked down its plans for the upcoming spectacle. Therefore, the former WWE Champion returning at the November 25 event is quite unlikely.

Brock Lesnar is expected to make his much-anticipated return around the Royal Rumble next year. He might appear in the 30-Men Rumble match which could herald his new feud, leading to WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest WWE events and it officially marks the road to WrestleMania. Therefore, the Beast Incarnate could even return before the January spectacle to build his potential match at the Rumble.

Do you think Lesnar will return to face Gunther at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

