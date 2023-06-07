WWE building up Randy Orton's return from career-threatening injury? Potential hint caught

Randy Orton gave the WWE Universe one of the most memorable tag teams ever when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to create RK-Bro. It was one of the most unusual teams in WWE’s history, and the fans enjoyed every moment of it.

The Viper and The Original Bro dominated the red brand as the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. They defended the titles against various duos but finally lost the titles to the then-WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, on an episode of SmackDown. This led to the unification of the WWE SmackDown and RAW tag team titles and marked Randy Orton’s last match on WWE TV before being absent from WWE TV.

The Legend Killer has been off WWE TV since May 2022 due to a back injury. Initially, it was deemed serious enough for him to never return to the squared circle. However, WWE recently dropped a compilation of Randy Orton's greatest RKOs of all time on YouTube. This can possibly be a way of paving the path for Orton's return to the ring by making the fans remember his greatest moments.

Furthermore, recent reports from Ringside News also reveal that The Apex Predator is mostly scheduled to return during the summer of 2023, and if not, then before the end of 2023.

"Randy Orton has been out of action for far too long, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel for The Viper. We are told that Randy Orton has a return date in the future, it's not this summer but it is in this calendar year."

How did Randy Orton and Matt Riddle come together for RK-Bro?

Back in April 2021, Matt Riddle interrupted Randy Orton backstage and proposed the idea of them forming a tag team. Initially, The Viper shrugged off the idea.

Orton started to change his mind after Matt Riddle defeated him in a singles match on WWE RAW. Orton suggested they take the idea of RK-Bro one day at a time, and The Original Bro agreed. Even though the duo was on a winning streak, it was disbanded for a while when Orton took a seven-week hiatus from WWE.

He returned on the August 9, 2021, episode of the red brand and ended the night with an RKO on Matt Riddle. However, this did not make his heel turn but was showcased as a way of Orton’s reunion with Matt Riddle.

After that, RK-Bro was back on!

Their first WWE RAW Tag Team Championship run was from SummerSlam 2021, where they defeated AJ Styles and Omos.

Their second title run as a tag team was from March 7, 2022, when they defeated Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins in a triple threat tag team match, to May 20, 2022, when they dropped the titles to The Usos.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes