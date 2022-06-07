WWE can use Cody Rhodes' injury to tell a great story

WWE announced that Cody Rhodes had torn his pectoral muscle on Sunday afternoon. However, The American Nightmare went on to compete inside Hell in a Cell and put on a classic match against Seth Rollins.

With Cody probably out for several months, this injury could allow WWE to tell an amazing long-term story that culminates with Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Mr. Money in the Bank Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

WWE can begin this story at next month's Money in the Bank premium live event. Prior to his injury, Cody seemed like the favorite to win the ladder match, thus guaranteeing him a WWE title match in the future.

With Cody out, Seth Rollins now has a clear path to the briefcase. After losing so many matches recently, WWE giving Rollins the briefcase would give him a big win that could get him back on track.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Rollins' current character with the Money in the Bank briefcase would make for some interesting WWE television. Rollins can play more head games against Roman Reigns as we saw earlier in the year. Reigns and Rollins still have unfinished business, so this would also make logical sense.

Even if Reigns drops the WWE Championship to someone like Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, Rollins cashing in still works for the story. Rollins can cash in around Survivor Series time, which would be the 10th anniversary of The Shield's debut.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Prodigal Son Cody Rhodes Returns

Fast forward to the 2023 Royal Rumble. When the buzzer for the 30th entrant blares and and Cody Rhodes' entrance theme hits. He goes on to win the match and has guaranteed himself a WWE title match at WrestleMania 39.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

While some fans will be skeptical of a fourth Cody vs. Rollins match, it is an easy story for WWE to tell.

Cody Rhodes would be champion by WrestleMania if it wasn't for his injury. Seth Rollins, his main rival at the time, took advantage of that to win Money in the Bank and the title that Cody returned to WWE for. Now they will face off one final time at the place where it all started for the two: WrestleMania.

In conclusion, Cody's injury is unfortunate for both him and WWE. WWE has a great opportunity to create a grand story with Cody and Rollins that culminates in Cody getting his big moment at next year's WrestleMania.

Fans have criticized WWE for not telling good long-term stories, so here is their big chance to flip that narrative.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far