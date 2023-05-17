WWE canceled Seth Rollins storyline due to fan reactions, RAW star confirms

Seth Rollins looked set to feud with Mustafa Ali in October 2022 before the storyline abruptly ended. In a recent interview, Ali explained why WWE's higher-ups nixed the rivalry just two weeks after it began.

On October 17, 2022, Ali confronted then-United States Champion Rollins on RAW after being promised a title opportunity by the previous champion, Bobby Lashley. The two men brawled for consecutive weeks before Lashley and Austin Theory emerged as the next challengers for the title.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Ali explained that he was supposed to be a babyface in the storyline with Rollins. However, The Visionary's popularity with fans prompted WWE's decision-makers to move in another direction:

"I don't think it was a knock," Ali said. "What I think happened was, I was this babyface that wasn't fully developed, so you have to reintroduce me as this contender. Even though Seth was this bad guy champion, he was blurring the lines where the fans were really starting to sing his song, and they had to make a decision. Do we lean into this, or does he commit to being the bad guy?"

The storyline led to Theory defeating Lashley and Rollins at Survivor Series 2022 to capture the United States Championship. The 25-year-old's reign will reach the six-month mark on May 26.

Mustafa Ali's honest thoughts on the Seth Rollins angle

On reflection, Mustafa Ali believes it would have been a "mismatch" to book his babyface character against the overwhelmingly popular Seth Rollins.

If the 2022 feud resulted in a meaningful match, Ali still thinks WWE fans would not have been left disappointed:

"The matches would have been incredible, but I feel like they pulled back on it because they're saying, 'Well, let's see what's happening with Seth first.' What happened, happened. Good for him! He's standing in Paris for 12 minutes while people are singing his song, so I'm glad for him. Hopefully we'll get to it again someday. But yeah, I'm good with that, I'm ok with that."

Moving forward, Ali will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions on May 27. At the same event, Rollins will face AJ Styles to determine the first holder of the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

