WWE CCO Triple H to cancel blockbuster Backlash 2025 match on the orders of The Rock? Possible last-minute decision analyzed

The Rock hasn't made any WWE appearances since the Elimination Chamber PLE. He also didn't show up at WrestleMania 41, shocking fans and experts. However, being one of the members of the board of directors of TKO Group, he can still call the shots in the promotion.
The Final Boss may drop a bombshell ahead of the Backlash PLE, which will take place on May 10, 2025, in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. The biggest match of the night will be the Undisputed WWE Championship bout between reigning champion John Cena and his iconic rival, Randy Orton. However, The Rock could shockingly cancel this match.
Triple H is indeed WWE's Chief Content Officer, but he is also bound by orders from The Rock. The Brahma Bull can pull off another shocker by telling The Game that John Cena won't be competing at Backlash, revealing that The Last Real Champion won't be in St. Louis on May 10. The real-life Bloodline member could further ask Triple H to inform Randy Orton that the title match wouldn't take place until further orders from him.
This would be in line with what John Cena meant when he said that he would ruin pro wrestling for fans. He won't show up for a match despite being booked, leaving fans annoyed. However, the angle is currently speculative.
The Rock explains why he didn't show up at WWE WrestleMania 41
The Final Boss recently opened up about his absence from WrestleMania 41 during a conversation with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. He said that he didn't show up at The Show of Shows because he wanted all the attention to be on John Cena.
“I called John and Cody after the Elimination Chamber, and I said, 'I think The Final Boss’ work is done. We just pulled off the greatest angle in wrestling history. I’m always here if you need me, but it’s best for The Final Boss to not be involved in that finish,"' he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]
It remains to be seen when he will make his WWE return.